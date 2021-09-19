Matt Cardona Says He’s ‘Retired’ From Deathmatches

Matt Cardona’s run as a deathmatch wrestler is officially at an end, according to the Impact star. Cardona turned a lot of heads when he defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch in July to capture the GCW World Championship, but he says that that era of his career is over now that he’s lost the title to Jon Moxley.

Doing a Q&A on Twitter, Cardona said in response to a question about more deathmatches, “I have retired from Death Match Wrestling.”