wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Says His Dream Match Is Against John Cena At WrestleMania 40
May 1, 2023 | Posted by
Matt Cardona has a primary dream match, and it’s against John Cena. Cardona took to his Twitter account on Monday to note that his dream match would be to face John Cena at WrestleMania 40 with Steph De Lander in his corner.
Cardona wrote:
“My dream match…
Matt Cardona w/ Steph De Lander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40”
Cardona and De Lander, who was previously part of the WWE NXT roster as Persia Pirotta, have been working together on the independent scene as of late.
My dream match…
Matt Cardona w/ Steph De Lander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update On If WWE NXT Stars Knew About Main Roster Call-Ups Ahead of Time
- Svengoolie Denies Involvement In Rubber Chicken Incident at Wrestlemania
- Former WWE Writer Recalls Plan to Have Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Kiss At WrestleMania 35
- Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos