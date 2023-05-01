Matt Cardona Says His Dream Match Is Against John Cena At WrestleMania 40

Matt Cardona has a primary dream match, and it’s against John Cena. Cardona took to his Twitter account on Monday to note that his dream match would be to face John Cena at WrestleMania 40 with Steph De Lander in his corner.

Cardona wrote:

“My dream match… Matt Cardona w/ Steph De Lander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40”

Cardona and De Lander, who was previously part of the WWE NXT roster as Persia Pirotta, have been working together on the independent scene as of late.