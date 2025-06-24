Matt Cardona Says He Will Miss His Indie Run When It Ends

– During a recent interview with Daniel Menna, wrestler Matt Cardona discussed his career and loving the grind of his wrestling career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Cardona on embracing the hustle of wrestling: “I love this life. Absolutely love it. I love the grind. I love the hustle. I love being able to make my own schedule. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss Madison Square Garden. You know what I’m saying? Like, I miss taking showers after a show because the venue has a proper locker room with showers. I miss that. So right now, I’m having a great time.”

On how he will miss his indie run when it ends: “But when this indie run ends, I will certainly miss this part of my career because it was so special because I did it my way on my own terms. A lot of success, a lot of failures, but all because of me, which I love. I love taking accountability for the good and bad things.”

Cardona was recently mentioned by none other than John Cena during Cena’s epic Pipebomb promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown, with Cena saying, “Hi Matt Cardona!” Cardona would later respond to Cena’s reference at a GCW show.