Matt Cardona Says ‘Zack Ryder Is Done’, Wants To Prove His Supporters Right

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona spoke about moving on from his Zack Ryder character in WWE in order to do something new on the independent scene.

He said: “I’m fine with that. I switched those Twitter handles that day. Done. Zack Ryder, RIP, baby, you know? I don’t want to be, you know, I love the Honky Tonk Man. I don’t wanna be the Honky Tonk Man. I don’t want to be doing the headband, the glasses, the ‘woo woo woo’, it’s over. Zack Ryder’s done. Will I ever go back? Never say never in wrestling, everyone’s been back. My goal right now…my goal is not, ‘Well how can I get back to WWE right now?’ That’s not my goal. My goal is how can I…listen, proving people wrong is great, right? I’m more concerned about proving my supporters right. That is like my main focus in all this, is proving everybody that as believed in me, proving them right. ‘See? We were right about this guy.’ That’s what I want to do. I don’t care about the haters, whatever, I don’t care. If I prove them wrong? Great. That’s not the goal.”

