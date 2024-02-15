Matt Cardona Says Scott D’Amore Gave Him A Chance After WWE Release

As previously reported, TNA talent sent an open letter to Anthem CEO Leonard Asper about the firing of Scott D’Amore. That letter is now circulating online, and drew a response from Matt Cardona. In a post on Twitter, Cardona echoed the sentiments of TNA talent and noted that D’Amore gave him a chance after his WWE firing.

He wrote: “@ScottDAmore gave me an opportunity during the pandemic when WWE fired me and AEW didn’t want me. Being in Impact gave me my confidence back and I was able to go on and become the Deathmatch King and Indy God and more successful than I’ve ever been. #WeWantScott”