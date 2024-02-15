wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Says Scott D’Amore Gave Him A Chance After WWE Release
As previously reported, TNA talent sent an open letter to Anthem CEO Leonard Asper about the firing of Scott D’Amore. That letter is now circulating online, and drew a response from Matt Cardona. In a post on Twitter, Cardona echoed the sentiments of TNA talent and noted that D’Amore gave him a chance after his WWE firing.
He wrote: “@ScottDAmore gave me an opportunity during the pandemic when WWE fired me and AEW didn’t want me. Being in Impact gave me my confidence back and I was able to go on and become the Deathmatch King and Indy God and more successful than I’ve ever been. #WeWantScott”
.@ScottDAmore gave me an opportunity during the pandemic when WWE fired me and AEW didn’t want me.
Being in Impact gave me my confidence back and I was able to go on and become the Deathmatch King and Indy God and more successful than I’ve ever been. #WeWantScott https://t.co/hjPo681YvE
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Says Transitioning To Acting Was An ‘Inflective’ Time In His Life
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Had ‘No Clue What They Were Doing’ With the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show
- Shinsuke Nakamura Hopes Kazuchika Okada Won’t Go Through Same Hardships He Did After Leaving NJPW
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations