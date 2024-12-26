wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Sends Out Open Challenge for The People vs. GCW in NYC Next Month
December 26, 2024 | Posted by
– Wrestler Matt Cardona has sent out an open challenge for anyone to come and face him at next month’s The People vs. GCW event. The card is scheduled for January 19, 2025 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Matt Cardona wrote, “1/19/25 @GCWrestling_ #ThePeopleVsGCW Hammerstein Ballroom I challenge anyone…ANYONE.” You can view his open challenge below:
1/19/25@GCWrestling_ #ThePeopleVsGCW
Hammerstein Ballroom
I challenge anyone…ANYONE. pic.twitter.com/nBo5MvLKlq
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Origin Story Of WWE Tribute To The Troops, Wartime Visits With Troops
- Matt Hardy Discusses Criticism Of TNA Bringing Back Tessa Blanchard
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Davey Boy Smith Getting Hurt During WCW Fall Brawl Match
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Bret Hart Should Have Done The Job At Survivor Series 1997