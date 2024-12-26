– Wrestler Matt Cardona has sent out an open challenge for anyone to come and face him at next month’s The People vs. GCW event. The card is scheduled for January 19, 2025 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Matt Cardona wrote, “1/19/25 @GCWrestling_ #ThePeopleVsGCW Hammerstein Ballroom I challenge anyone…ANYONE.” You can view his open challenge below: