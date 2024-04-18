wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Shares Surgery Update on His Torn Pec
– As noted, wrestler and former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona confirmed his torn pec injury that required surgery. Cardona provided another update today via social media, noting that his surgery was successful, and he’s now starting his road to recovery.
Matt Cardona wrote earlier today, “Surgery done. The road to recovery starts now. Thanks to all who reached out. Thanks to @ImChelseaGreen for being by my side. Thanks to @DarylOsbahrMD for fixing me. You can’t kill me…I’m already dead.”
Cardona appeared on AEW Collision in Ontario, Canada last month, facing Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship in a losing effort. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Cardona as he begins his injury recovery.
Surgery done. The road to recovery starts now. Thanks to all who reached out. Thanks to @ImChelseaGreen for being by my side. Thanks to @DarylOsbahrMD for fixing me. You can’t kill me…I’m already dead. pic.twitter.com/mfKy2Q7MBA
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 18, 2024
