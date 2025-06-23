Matt Cardona Says Shotzi Blackheart Has Been Doing Things ‘The Right Way’ After WWE Release

Shotzi Blackheart has been putting Matt Cardona through hell ever since she became a free agent. She has been calling herself the Indy God and the Deathmatch King, nicknames that Cardona has been using for years. The two are set on a collision course for GCW Boss of All Bosses on July 11. In an interview with Daniel Menna (via Fightful), Cardona said that even though Blackheart has been stealing from him, he thinks she’s been doing things ‘the right way’ after her WWE release. Blackheart was let go from WWE back in May.

Cardona said: “Well, that green-haired bitch, she’s stealing. She’s stealing my intellectual property, the Deathmatch King, the Indie God. I have that trademarked. If she wants me to sue her, I will. I know where she lives. I’ll take her house. I don’t care. I’m building a new house in her neighborhood. I’ll have two houses. Maybe I’ll turn her house into a toy room if she keeps it up. Then I saw she’s trying to get involved with my garage beer sponsorship. So first, you know, when she got released, I felt bad for the girl. I’m like, you know what? Let’s get her. Let’s get her payday. Let’s add her to Big Rubber Guys, my toy company’s new toy line. Let’s get her a little payday, and I thought we were cool. I don’t really know her, but I’m like, she’s toyetic. Green hair, the tattoos, people will buy her. I just want to throw her a bone, and then, of course, make some money off her, too, and then she starts using my Indie God name, my Deathmatch King name, the garage beer sponsorship. Like, she’s really infringing on my intellectual property, and I don’t like it one bit. In all seriousness, she’s doing the right thing. She’s everywhere. You see match graphic, convention, autographs. She’s doing what she absolutely should be doing, and that’s hit the ground running. You know, I said in that tweet, you know, that you have three options. You could either like boo boo face, feel bad about yourself and fade into obscurity. You can coast off your WWE name. I don’t mean like your literal name, I mean like the fact that you’re in WWE and then forever and you’ll be fine. You’ll make some money for it. You’ll go to Wrestle Con every year till the day you die. There’s nothing wrong with that.Or you could say F this I’m going to make a better living now than I made inside the company and have more fun, right? That’s what it’s all about, right? Making money, having fun, being happy and she’s certainly doing that. So as much as i hate what she’s doing with my intellectual property, I am… I don’t want to say proud of her. I don’t even know her, right? But she’s doing the right thing and hopefully the other people who were released at the same time should take notice. I mean, there are some people who were really same time what are they doing now? There’s certainly… there’s on the flip side, there’s a lot of people doing the right thing. So you have three options, three roads, you’re the driver, which road are you going to choose?“