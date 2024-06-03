Matt Cardona Comments On Being One Of The First To Use Social Media To Enhance A Feud

In an interview with Wrestling with Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Cardona spoke about his use of social media during his time in WWE and how that led the way for wrestlers to use it in modern times. Cardona used Twitter, as well as his own Youtube show, to enhance his feuds and character, increasing his popularity at the time.

He said: “I don’t want to say I’m the first person to incorporate social media into my storylines, but I’m definitely one of the first people, with my YouTube show back in the day. Me and [Dolph] Ziggler, we took this ‘midcard story’ and added so much to it because of our back-and-forth tweets, he stole my girlfriend on my YouTube show, or he attacked me in my hotel room. This was stuff that wasn’t done before, but now it doesn’t have to be week-to-week and that’s it. Look at what Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been building on social media. They’ve made the story so much more intriguing and you want to see the eventual match because of all the trash talking they’re doing, not just on Monday nights.“