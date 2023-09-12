Matt Cardona Talks about Stealing from His Predecessors to Become Successful

Speaking recently with the Battleground Podcast, Matt Cardona was candid about taking things from other talent to make his own personal brand and how it’s part of a cycle of performers building off those who came before (via Wrestling Inc). Cardona explained that success comes from putting an individual touch on a tested formula, innovating his presentation in his own way. you can find a few highlights and watch the complete podcast below.

On how all performers use things from others: “Listen, I stole things from Drew McIntyre. I stole things from Cody [Rhodes] and then I did a lot of things my way, and I hope the next guy steals from all of us. You know what I’m saying. There have been a lot of people who were unfortunately released the same day as me, after me, who haven’t done jack shit.”

On the success he’s experienced as a result: “I don’t care how you define success — happiness, money, [and] accolades. This has been the most successful I’ve ever been in my career. I’m doing all this. I’m pushing myself. I’m busting my ass. I’m trying to top [myself], year after year, week after week, match after match. I mean it’s August right now I have these promoters trying to book me. I have not one available date for the rest of the year.”