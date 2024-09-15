Matt Cardona Comments On Steph De Lander’s Neck Surgery, Still Plans To Destroy PCO

Matt Cardona has weighed in on Steph De Lander’s neck injury and says he still plans to destroy PCO. As noted De Lander announced at Victory Road that she was set to undergo neck surgery and left with PCO. Cardona, who has been vocally opposed to PCO and De Lander’s relationship, commented about the matter in a new post-Victory Road video.

“I had no idea about Steph’s neck injury,” Cardona said (h/t to Fightful). “Surgery?! Like, what? You’re just going to spring that on me live out there? Steph, yeah, you’re my property. You signed the contract, but we’re friends. We’re family at this point.”

He continued, “So my heart, it breaks for you knowing that your dream is gonna be paused, and I know you’ll be back, but while you’re gone, I just want you to know that… I’m going to destroy PCO. I’m going to take everything that he has. All those championships, they’re coming to me. I didn’t come to TNA to make friends and have a good time, though. I came to TNA for buzz, money, and gold, and I’m gonna get that whether you’re healthy or not, Steph.”

TNA revealed that De Lander is expected to be out for six to 10 months.