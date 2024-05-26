wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Strips Blake Christian of GCW World Title at Take A Picture

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Take a Picture Matt Cardona Image Credit: GCW

During tonight’s GCW Take A Picture event, GM Matt Cardona stripped Blake Christian of the GCW World title. Cardona noted that due to Christian taking part in NJPW Best of the Super Juniors, he was unable to appear at the event. He was scheduled to defend against Joey Janela. Janela came out and protested Cardona’s decision. Cardona then put Janela in the ‘Matt Cardona Gauntlet of Survival’ for the now-vacant title.

