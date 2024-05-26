Matt Cardona Strips Blake Christian of GCW World Title at Take A Picture

During tonight’s GCW Take A Picture event, GM Matt Cardona stripped Blake Christian of the GCW World title. Cardona noted that due to Christian taking part in NJPW Best of the Super Juniors, he was unable to appear at the event. He was scheduled to defend against Joey Janela. Janela came out and protested Cardona’s decision. Cardona then put Janela in the ‘Matt Cardona Gauntlet of Survival’ for the now-vacant title.

Matt Cardona: Blake Christian is in Japan, wrestling the Battle of the Super Juniors, some flip-flop spotty shit tournament, and he will not be back to get back to the United States of America. Therefore as of today, I'm stripping him of the GCW World Title.