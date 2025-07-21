wrestling / News

Matt Cardona & The System Beat DarkState At TNA Slammiversary

July 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona The System TNA Slammiversary 2025 Image Credit: TNA

DarkState took a loss at TNA Slammiversary, falling to Matt Cardona and The System. Cardona, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC defeated the NXT foursome at Sunday’s PPV to get revenge for the group’s attack on The System and Cardona in recent weeks.

Edwards picked up the pin for his team with a Boston Tea Party on Saquon Shugars for the win. You can see highlights below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, The System, TNA Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading