Matt Cardona & The System Beat DarkState At TNA Slammiversary
DarkState took a loss at TNA Slammiversary, falling to Matt Cardona and The System. Cardona, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC defeated the NXT foursome at Sunday’s PPV to get revenge for the group’s attack on The System and Cardona in recent weeks.
Edwards picked up the pin for his team with a Boston Tea Party on Saquon Shugars for the win. You can see highlights below:
Air @DirtyDangoCurty!
WATCH #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+:https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/85wAZ2k9z3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
.@TheMattCardona is FIRED UP!
WATCH #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+:https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/SdGKD5F9QE
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
This one is BREAKING DOWN! @DionLennoxWWE @SaquonOffWwe @CutlerWWE @Osiris_WWE @Myers_Wrestling @TheEddieEdwards @DirtyDangoCurty @TheMattCardona
WATCH #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+:https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/sTprq1jbN3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
