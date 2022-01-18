Matt Cardona Takes Credit for GCW Going to Hammerstein Ballroom

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently spoke to wrestler Matt Cardona at WrestleCade Revenge about working The WRLD on GCW event at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom later this month. Below are some highlights:

Cardona on making it possible for GCW to have an event at Hammerstein: “Brett Lauderdale, you’re welcome. I’m not saying that I single-handedly sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom, but I am saying If I never came to GCW, they would not have even attempted to run the Hammerstein Ballroom. That’s what I’m saying.”

Matt Cardona on headlining GCW at MSG or Barclays Center: “Baby steps. But I’m a big dreamer, big thinker—MSG? Barclays Center? Nassau Coliseum? I don’t know. The ECW Arena. They’ve never done the ECW Arena, have they? If they did, not when I was there. So it doesn’t count. I’ve never done the ECW Arena.”

On Effy appearing in ROH: “Because I’m involved. Really they want Effy involved, then I’ll tweet about Effy, and then maybe someone will be like, ‘Include Ring of Honor in that tweet,’ and I’ll be like, ‘No.’ Because I just tweet what I want. Because I’m the Internet Champion, two times, I beat Effy. Can we wrap this up?”

Matt Cardona will face Joey Janela at The WRLD on GCW. The event is scheduled for January 23 and will be broadcast live on FITE TV.