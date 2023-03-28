Matt Cardona Thinks AEW Not Signing Him Was a ‘Blessing in Disguise’

– In a recent interview with Casual Conversations with the Classic (via Fightful), Matt Cardona explained why ultimately not getting signed by AEW was good for his career. Below are some highlights:

Matt Cardona how Cody Rhodes put him in contact with his agent after getting released by WWE: “Cody, right away, put me in contact with his agent, gave me some great advice, but like in the wrestling business, if a producer or an agent is giving you feedback on a match, sometimes that advice doesn’t work for you,” he said. “I realized I don’t want an agent. I don’t need somebody doing my bookings. I want to be in the trenches. I want to be the guy knowing the numbers. I want to be the guy doing the negotiating. I want to be the guy in control. So Cody set me up for sure.”

On why not getting signed by AEW was a blessing in disguise: “I mean that AEW cup of coffee run, I’m grateful for, that didn’t work out at the time. I’ll admit, I was bummed out. Looking back, blessing in disguise. If I would have signed with AEW, then I’d be on f***ing Dark, right? No offense to those guys. That’s not what I want. I was already that guy in WWE, you know? Yeah. I want to be in control of my own destiny, control of my own fate, and I’m busting my fucking ass. Yeah, is the ‘Indie God’ a gimmick? Yeah, but it’s also not.”