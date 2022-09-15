Matt Cardona Thinks He Should’ve Been No. 1 on the PWI 500

– Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona recently spoke to Busted Open Radio on the recently released PWI 500 rankings, for which Roman Reigns No. 1. Cardona came in at No. 13 in the rankings this year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on his belief that he deserved a higher ranking: “Honestly, I do. I feel I should’ve cracked the top ten, but beggars can’t be choosers. I’m honored that the prestigious and the, you know, the long history of the PWI recognized me at number 13. I mean, just look at that list of who’s who in the top 20. But, but, I am the only free agent in that top 20. Self-made superstar.”

Cardona on why he should’ve ranked No. 1: “I do think I should’ve been number one. At the end of the day, this is all fun and games. It’s a subjective list, a fun list. But the only number that really matters is number 13 because I am number 13.”