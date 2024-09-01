– During a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin’s Brandon Walker, Matt Cardona discussed what he’s looking for next with his career and wanting to sign with a major TV promotion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on what he’s looking for next: “It all comes down to the two Cs…Cash plus Creative equals Cardona. I don’t want to just be another guy on the roster. Been there done that. I want more than that. I want to be able to sink my teeth into something.”

On wanting to join a major TV company: “There’s titles in my closet that I don’t even know what promotion they’re for. I did it. Now is the time to go to a major TV company.”