Matt Cardona Says He’s Treating The WRLD on GCW Match Like It’s WrestleMania

Matt Cardona says he’s treating his match against Joey Janela at The WRLD on GCW like it’s WrestleMania, and explained why in a new interview. Cardona, who will battle Janela at Saturday’s show, appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the importance of his match with Janela: “Man, I am treating this like it’s WrestleMania and I know I am putting out those tweets, like, ‘Game Changer Mania.’ But that’s how I am treating this, it’s going to be one of the biggest nights of my career,” he said. “And maybe by the end of it, I will say it’s the biggest night, I can’t predict the future.

“But I definitely have those goosebumps going in, this is a big match. It’s kind of put up or shut up, not just for me, but for GCW. Slowly building up through 2021 and here we are Hammerstein Ballroom, sold out before a card was even announced. I think that is pretty damn impressive, so we have to deliver, all of us.”

On not coming out through the fans for the show: “Listen, I thought about doing that Sandman entrance, that iconic entrance from the Hammerstein. I don’t know with all the rules now if someone could walk through the crowd these days. Trust me, I thought about it, I pitched it. I pitched it big time.”

On feeling like he’s at his best now: “Listen, I have said this and I don’t mean this as an insult, WWE was my developmental, and that’s not a shot at WWE. That is that everything that I learned there, the good and the bad, I am using it to now to make me succeed. The time that I had there, the WrestleMania we were talking about, do I wish I was on the show? Yes, absolutely. Did things always go my way? No way. But as cheesy corny and super positive as it sounds, I am very grateful for that entire journey, the good and the bad. Because it has made me who I am today, the wrestler, the man, everything.”