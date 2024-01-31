wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Set For Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling Show Next Week

January 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona is set to appear for Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling’s show next week in Atlanta, Georgia. TCW announced over the weekend that Cardona will appear at the show, which will take place at the Nightmare Factory.

PWInsider reports that the show has reached capacity for ticket requests. You can see TCW’s announcement below:

