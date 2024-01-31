wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Set For Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling Show Next Week
January 30, 2024 | Posted by
Matt Cardona is set to appear for Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling’s show next week in Atlanta, Georgia. TCW announced over the weekend that Cardona will appear at the show, which will take place at the Nightmare Factory.
PWInsider reports that the show has reached capacity for ticket requests. You can see TCW’s announcement below:
We are happy to announce that the “Indy God” @TheMattCardona is coming back to McDonough for TCW!
“We’ll see you at the matches!” – @TeilMargaret
🎟️- https://t.co/PF4IsBNRi7#wrestling #turnbucklechampionshipwrestling #tcw pic.twitter.com/sTH0Ezbhmq
— Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling (@Turnbuckle_CW) January 28, 2024
