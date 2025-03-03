wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Cardona Video From International Toy Fair, Maven On WWE Thumbtacks
March 2, 2025 | Posted by
Matt Cardona released a new video touring his and Brian Myers’ booth at the International Toy Fair. Cardona posted the video to his Twitter account, writing:
“Here’s a tour of the @CollectMajor booth at New York Toy Fair!”
Here’s a tour of the @CollectMajor booth at New York Toy Fair! pic.twitter.com/hxlpGLD0ha
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 2, 2025
– Maven’s latest YouTube video is online, described as follows:
“Are WWE thumbtacks real? Is the barbed wire WWE uses fake? How does a wrestler spray green mist? I’m a former WWE wrestler, and in this video, I share the answers to all those secrets and more.”
