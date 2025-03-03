wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Cardona Video From International Toy Fair, Maven On WWE Thumbtacks

March 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona ROH TV 12-5-24 Image Credit: ROH

Matt Cardona released a new video touring his and Brian Myers’ booth at the International Toy Fair. Cardona posted the video to his Twitter account, writing:

“Here’s a tour of the @CollectMajor booth at New York Toy Fair!”

– Maven’s latest YouTube video is online, described as follows:

“Are WWE thumbtacks real? Is the barbed wire WWE uses fake? How does a wrestler spray green mist? I’m a former WWE wrestler, and in this video, I share the answers to all those secrets and more.”

