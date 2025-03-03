Various News: Matt Cardona Video From International Toy Fair, Maven On WWE Thumbtacks

Matt Cardona released a new video touring his and Brian Myers’ booth at the International Toy Fair. Cardona posted the video to his Twitter account, writing:

“Here’s a tour of the @CollectMajor booth at New York Toy Fair!”

Here’s a tour of the @CollectMajor booth at New York Toy Fair! pic.twitter.com/hxlpGLD0ha — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 2, 2025

– Maven’s latest YouTube video is online, described as follows: