Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley Added To GCW Evil Deeds

October 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Evil Deeds

Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Matt Cardona and Alex Shelley for their upcoming event GCW Evil Deeds. The show happens on November 12 at the Knights of Columbus in Detroit, Michigan. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Rina Yamashita vs. Charli Evans
* Chelsea Green vs. Allie Katch
* Masashi Takeda and Alex Colon vs. Jeff King and Neil Diamond Cutter
* Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne vs. Atticus and Eddy Only
* Alex Shelley vs. Matt Cardona

