Matt Cardona vs. Blake Christian Announced For GCW C.O.S., Cardona Protests

GCW has booked a match between Matt Cardona and Blake Christian for this coming weekend’s GCW show, but Cardona is protesting. GCW announced on Monday that Cardona will face Christian at GCW C.O.S. on Saturday in a #1 contender match, with the announcement noting that the bout is contingent on Cardona’s ability to compete.

Cardona, who suffered an arm injury catching Christian at GCW Downward Spiral this past Saturday, posted to Twitter to argue:

“HOLD ON A SEC! I talked to Doc Amann. He said I need surgery!!! I can’t do this match!”

“Doc Amann” is a reference to Christopher Amann, WWE’s Ringside Doctor who famously sued CM Punk for defamation over allegations of mishandling Punk’s staph infection at the end of his WWE career. Amann sued Punk and Colt Cabana, whose podcast Punk was speaking on, and ultimately lost the suit.

Cardona said on Saturday that he thought he’d torn his bicep.