Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth Pick Your Poison Match Official for TNA Impact TV Tapings
September 19, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, TNA Wrestling announced that Matt Cardona would face an unnamed opponent in a Pick Your Poison Match at the upcoming TV tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The matchup has now been confirmed as Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth, which you can see below.
The match will take place on Saturday, September 28 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.
BREAKING: Pick Your Poison RETURNS! @StephDeLander has chosen @NicTNemeth to go head-to-head with @TheMattCardona in Spartanburg on Saturday, September 28!
Get your tickets now to witness it live: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/Vt0FLBrp9F
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 19, 2024