Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth Pick Your Poison Match Official for TNA Impact TV Tapings

September 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Matt Cardona vs Nic Nemeth Pick Your Poison Image Credit: TNA

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling announced that Matt Cardona would face an unnamed opponent in a Pick Your Poison Match at the upcoming TV tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The matchup has now been confirmed as Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth, which you can see below.

The match will take place on Saturday, September 28 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Matt Cardona, Nic Nemeth, TNA, TNA Impact

