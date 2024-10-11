wrestling / News

Matt Cardona vs. Nick Nemeth & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

October 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Spoilers Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater
* Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth
* Rhino vs. PCO

