Matt Cardona vs. Nick Nemeth & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
October 10, 2024
TNA has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater
* Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth
* Rhino vs. PCO
