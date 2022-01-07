wrestling / News
Matt Cardona vs. Rhino Set For GCW Most Notorious
Matt Cardona will battle Rhino at GCW Most Notorious next weekend. GCW announced on Thursday that the two Impact Wrestling stars will face off at the event, which takes place on January 14th from Detroit, Michigan.
Cardona, who recently got a nasty surprise from Joey Janela in the form of photos of Janela and Chelsea Green, wasn’t happy about the announcement, writing:
“No! No! NOOOOO! I said I wanted to fight @JANELABABY! @GCWrestling_”
*DETROIT UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MATT CARDONA
vs
RHINO
Plus:
Morton/Scorpio vs Bussy
Shelley vs Jacobs
Ruff vs Swann
Colon vs Hoodfoot
Atticus vs Justice
+
SABU & KEVIN NASH come HOME!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/X9oWtPe089
1/14/22 – 7PM pic.twitter.com/JN7BOZFFCm
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 7, 2022
No! No! NOOOOO! I said I wanted to fight @JANELABABY! @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/4j0WtJ3gA6
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Addresses Recent Absence From WWE TV Tapings
- Angelo Dawkins On His Reaction To Street Profits Not Being On WrestleMania 37 Card, Dream Match For WrestleMania 38
- Booker T On Big E Losing the WWE Title At Day 1, How Fan Reaction Compares To His WrestleMania 19 Loss To Triple H
- CM Punk and MJF Reference WrestleMania, WWE Releases In AEW Dynamite Promos