Matt Cardona vs. Rhino Set For GCW Most Notorious

Matt Cardona will battle Rhino at GCW Most Notorious next weekend. GCW announced on Thursday that the two Impact Wrestling stars will face off at the event, which takes place on January 14th from Detroit, Michigan.

Cardona, who recently got a nasty surprise from Joey Janela in the form of photos of Janela and Chelsea Green, wasn’t happy about the announcement, writing:

“No! No! NOOOOO! I said I wanted to fight @JANELABABY! @GCWrestling_”