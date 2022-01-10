wrestling / News

Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton Set For GCW Say You Will

January 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona is set to face off with the legendary Ricky Morton at GCW Say You Will. GCW announced on Sunday that the two will battle at this coming weekend’s show, which takes place in Chicago, Illnois on Saturday.

