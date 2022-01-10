Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton Set For GCW Say You Will

wrestling / News
Matt Cardona is set to face off with the legendary Ricky Morton at GCW Say You Will. GCW announced on Sunday that the two will battle at this coming weekend’s show, which takes place in Chicago, Illnois on Saturday.
You can see the full announcement below:
*CHICAGO UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MATT CARDONA
vs
RICKY MORTON
Plus:
Allie vs Kylie
AJ vs PCO
Briscoes vs Rejects
Gresham vs Scorpio
Bandido vs Blake
Jeff Jarrett returns
+more!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/X9oWtPe089
1/15/22 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/U1lbp7QwRf
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 9, 2022
