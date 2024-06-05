wrestling / News

Matt Cardona on Still Wanting to Compete at WrestleMania Again

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zack Ryder Curt Hawkins WrestleMania 35, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona spoke about still wanting to wrestle at Madison Square Garden and WrestleMania again. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“This has been the most successful I’ve been in my career, but I would be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or WrestleMania again and a few months ago, I had that match on AEW against Adam Copeland, Edge, and just man I have goosebumps right now thinking about it… If Tony Khan called me or Triple H, I would of course have a conversation, but like I don’t want to be back to be back.”

