wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Wants To Be Part of NXT and TNA Crossover
In an interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling (via Fightful), Matt Cardona gave his thoughts on the current crossover between TNA and WWE NXT, which he wants to be a part of. Cardona hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since 2020, when he was Zack Ryder.
He said: “There’s no good time to get injured, but that was certainly not a good time. I had just come back to TNA, I was just celebrating so to speak my four years of being released from WWE. Put out a video that got over a million views, but then I had to announce, oh, that video was great. Thanks for watching, by the way, I’m hurt and am gonna be out six to eight months. I busted my ass and I’m coming back in four months. My return match is next Sunday for GCW. Yeah, the doctor said six to eight months, I did it in four because I’m hustling. I love the hustle, I love the grind. I have so much more I want to accomplish. I see that TNA is absolutely killing it with NXT, I wanna be a part of that. I want to get back in TNA, especially when SDL, my partner, my property, is marrying PCO behind my back. I gotta go and see what’s up over there.“
