Matt Cardona Wants to Defend Internet Title Against Elon Musk If Musk Buys Twitter
Elon Musk is seeking to become the owner of Twitter, and that’s enough for Matt Cardona to consider him a potential contender for the Internet Championship. Musk announced on Thursday that he had made an offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion and take it private.
Following that news, Cardona – who is of course the reigning Internet Champion – took to his own Twitter account suggesting that he defend the title against Musk, writing:
“If @elonmusk buys @Twitter, I’ll give him a shot at my Internet Championship.”
Musk, to the shock of all, has yet to respond.
