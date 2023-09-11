Matt Cardona Wants To Go Back To WWE After GCW Loss

Matt Cardona lost his match at GCW Crushed Up last night and it seems he’s had enough of being the Deathmatch King. In a post on Twitter, Cardona complained about where he was in wrestling and said he was ready to go back to WWE.

He said: “People want to know what it’s like to be the ‘The Deathmatch King,’ ‘The Indy God’ I don’t know if you can tell it’s fucking raining. Just finished the show, GCW in Brooklyn. I’m walking to my car, that I’m hoping has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It’s raining. It’s raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince, call me, pal!”