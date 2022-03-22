Matt Cardona Wasn’t Happy With Jeff Jarrett At Crockett Cup, Says We Haven’t Seen the Last of Jarrett in NWA

Matt Cardona may have left the NWA Crockett Cup with his title reign intact, but that doesn’t mean he’s happy with Jeff Jarrett’s referee work. Cardona retained his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at the PPV over the weekend in a match where Jarrett was the referee, and he appeared on Busted Open Radio today complaining about Jarrett.

“Jeff Jarrett is shoving me around, pushing me, I wanted to crack him right in his mouth,” Cardona said (per Fightful). “First of all, you can’t trust Double J. I thought for sure he was strolling up with a van full of guitars, that he would end up with Ten Pounds of Gold, that him and Road Dogg would win the Crockett Cup because when Double J is around, it’s all about Double J.”

He continued, “I’m pleasantly surprised that we didn’t see him more involved. There is no way that’s the last of Double J in the NWA. There is no way. He finds a way to stick around and make himself the center of attention.”