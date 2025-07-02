Matt Cardona Weighs In On His Name Being Mentioned on WWE TV

Matt Cardona got a call-out by fans at WWE Night of Champions, something he recently weighed in on. Cardona’s name was chanted during the Night of Champions post-show, something Cardona talked about in an appearance on Notsam Wrestling.

“Well, first, people were just sending me the video (of fans at the WWE Night of Champions post-show chanting his name) with no context,” Cardona began (per Fightful). “And I’m at this loud wedding, I’m watching this video, it’s just Triple H talking. I’m like, ‘What is going on here?’ I went to the back, I went, ‘Ohhh! I see what they’re chanting.’”

He continued, “Listen, it’s great, I love it. I love that the fans still think about me, certainly that they’re still chanting for me and you know me, Sam, I’ll take any publicity. I will run with it. This one, I didn’t necessarily overexpose. I was kind of heavy on the (John) Cena, overexposing the ‘hey.’ Then Cody (Rhodes) and K.O. were, you know, I think they were half-burying me on their podcast. So I’m like, alright, let’s pump the brakes a little bit here.”

Rhodes and Owens joked on What Do You Want To Talk About? about how for someone who calls himself the Indy God, Cardona talks a lot about potentially returning to WWE.