Matt Cardona Details What Would Bring Him Back to WWE
Matt Cardona recently discussed what it would take for him to return to WWE, noting that it would be a matter of money and story for him. Cardona was a guest on Fightful’s The Hump podcast and was asked about a potential return to the company.
“Listen, if I get a phone call right now, of course I’d pick it up and we’d have a conversation,” he said. “I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or wrestle at WrestleMania again, but for right now, I’m having the time of my life, I’m having so much fun, I’m making so much money.”
He continued, “What would it take? Cash and creative, you know? There’s no guarantees in wrestling, but I’d need some intention, you know what I’m saying? I don’t just want to be another guy on the roster, been there and done that, and nothing against that, but I did that. I’m over it.”
