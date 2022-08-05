Matt Cardona Will Make His In-Ring Return At NWA 74

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Matt Cardona will make his in-ring return on night one of NWA 74. The event happens on August 27-28 in St. Louis, MO.

Cardona wrote: “I’M BACK! I will make my return to the ring at #NWA74 on August 27. I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented @nwa roster. Who’s it gonna be?! #StillHere #AlmostReady —> #AlwaysReady”

Matt Cardona returns to in-ring action at #NWA74! In an earlier than expected return to action, @TheMattCardona will be on hand to compete against a mystery handpicked opponent! 🤯 Don't miss the 74th anniversary celebration of NWA! 🎟️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

📺 @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/ROlMT7mBKm — NWA (@nwa) August 5, 2022

I’M BACK! I will make my return to the ring at #NWA74 on August 27. I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented @nwa roster. Who’s it gonna be?!#StillHere #AlmostReady —> #AlwaysReady pic.twitter.com/2UezMouWTD — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 5, 2022

Night One

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

* NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2.

* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent

Night Two

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus

* NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie (c) vs. Winner of Burke Invitational

* Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex.

* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships