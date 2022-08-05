wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Will Make His In-Ring Return At NWA 74
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Matt Cardona will make his in-ring return on night one of NWA 74. The event happens on August 27-28 in St. Louis, MO.
Cardona wrote: “I’M BACK! I will make my return to the ring at #NWA74 on August 27. I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented @nwa roster. Who’s it gonna be?! #StillHere #AlmostReady —> #AlwaysReady”
Matt Cardona returns to in-ring action at #NWA74!
In an earlier than expected return to action, @TheMattCardona will be on hand to compete against a mystery handpicked opponent! 🤯
Don't miss the 74th anniversary celebration of NWA!
🎟️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N
📺 @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/ROlMT7mBKm
— NWA (@nwa) August 5, 2022
I’M BACK!
I will make my return to the ring at #NWA74 on August 27.
I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented @nwa roster.
Who’s it gonna be?!#StillHere #AlmostReady —> #AlwaysReady pic.twitter.com/2UezMouWTD
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 5, 2022
- Night One
* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox
* NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton
* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2.
* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent
Night Two
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus
* NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie (c) vs. Winner of Burke Invitational
* Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex.
* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On The Undertaker Not Mentioning Him In WWE Hall Of Fame Speech, Taker’s Impact On His Career
- Eric Bischoff On Triple H Being In Charge Of WWE Creative, Possible Future Move To TV-14 Rating For Raw
- Lex Luger On His Current Health Status, Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo