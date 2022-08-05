wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Will Make His In-Ring Return At NWA 74

August 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA 74 Matt Cardona Image Credit: NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Matt Cardona will make his in-ring return on night one of NWA 74. The event happens on August 27-28 in St. Louis, MO.

Cardona wrote: “I’M BACK! I will make my return to the ring at #NWA74 on August 27. I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented @nwa roster. Who’s it gonna be?! #StillHere #AlmostReady —> #AlwaysReady

    Night One

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox
* NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton
* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2.
* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent

Night Two

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus
* NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie (c) vs. Winner of Burke Invitational
* Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex.
* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, NWA 74, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading