Matt Cardona Would Listen To Offer To Return to WWE, But Wouldn’t Give Up His Podcast

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Matt Cardona spoke about if he would go back to WWE, as he has a lot of buzz in wrestling right now due to his heel work in GCW. He said he would listen to an offer, but he wouldn’t give up his podcast to do it.

He said: “Yeah, I definitely would listen, but I’ll tell you right now, if one those things were ‘you can’t do your podcast’. I would say, ‘thanks, but no thanks.’ That would be a deal breaker. There would be no way. If they were going to take away everything I have built with Brian Myers, something we tried to do in WWE, the Major Wrestling Figure podcast, we pitched it to them and they didn’t want it, they didn’t the podcast or anything to do with collectibles. I think they’ve since had a failing podcast network and they tried something with collectibles. I’ve had so much fun with this and it’s setting me up for life after wrestling where I would never sacrifice that. I don’t care how much money they gave me. If they said ‘you can’t do your podcast anymore,’ I wouldn’t do it.“