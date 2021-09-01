wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Would Prefer Not to Tag Team With Chelsea Green Again

September 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chelsea Green Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Matt Cardona

– While speaking to the Battleground Podcast, wrestler Matt Cardona spoke about preferring not to continue working in mixed tag team matches with his real-life fiancée, Chelsea Green. Below is an excerpt from Matt Cardona (via Fightful):

“Honestly, I don’t want to tag with her ever again after this week. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion but I definitely want her by my side. She could be my Miss Elizabeth and maybe she becomes the the Knockouts Champion, maybe we’re the power couple of IMPACT. Why not? You know, the mixed tag team thing? Sure, we’ll do it. You know, I’m always ready for an opportunity. But I’m not like you know, ‘Oh, man. We should make some Mixed Tag Team Title!’ I don’t want to do that. You’re not worth it. Yeah. So Shera, Rohit, will kick their asses back and then that’s it. Hopefully we’re done with them.”

Cardona and Green recently teamed together at Impact’s Slammiversary and the Homecoming event.

