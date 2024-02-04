wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Offers To Wrestle Mick Foley If He Comes Out of Retirement

February 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Cardona GCW No Compadre Image Credit: GCW

As previously reported, Mick Foley said he’s thinking about coming out of retirement for one last match on his 60th birthday: a deathmatch. He mentioned Matt Cardona and Jon Moxley as possible opponents. In a post on Twitter, Cardona said he was up for the challenge.

He wrote: “If Mick Foley is really having one last match…and it’s a deathmatch…there is only person who should be his opponent…ME! THE DEATHMATCH KING!

