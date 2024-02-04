wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Offers To Wrestle Mick Foley If He Comes Out of Retirement
February 3, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Mick Foley said he’s thinking about coming out of retirement for one last match on his 60th birthday: a deathmatch. He mentioned Matt Cardona and Jon Moxley as possible opponents. In a post on Twitter, Cardona said he was up for the challenge.
He wrote: “If Mick Foley is really having one last match…and it’s a deathmatch…there is only person who should be his opponent…ME! THE DEATHMATCH KING!”
If Mick Foley is really having one last match…and it’s a deathmatch…there is only person who should be his opponent…
ME! THE DEATHMATCH KING! pic.twitter.com/7IQSKGEQ4R
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 3, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Torrie Wilson Was Uncomfortable During WWE Bikini Contests, Says Vince McMahon Wanted Her To Do a PPV Video
- Note on Brock Lesnar’s Future in WWE, Most of His Merchandise Discounted
- More on Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon Lawsuit, How Talent Feels About McMahon
- Shawn Michaels Comments on Past Allegations Made by Brutus Beefcake About His Behavior With Women