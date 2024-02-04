Matt Cardona Offers To Wrestle Mick Foley If He Comes Out of Retirement

As previously reported, Mick Foley said he’s thinking about coming out of retirement for one last match on his 60th birthday: a deathmatch. He mentioned Matt Cardona and Jon Moxley as possible opponents. In a post on Twitter, Cardona said he was up for the challenge.

He wrote: “If Mick Foley is really having one last match…and it’s a deathmatch…there is only person who should be his opponent…ME! THE DEATHMATCH KING!”