Matt Cardona Comments On WWE’s “2011 Reunion”, Says His Invite Got Lost

January 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona commented on the recent WWE returns of CM Punk, The Rock and Awesome Truth, calling it a ‘2011 reunion’.

He wrote: “Rock is back. Punk is back. Awesome Truth is back. I think my invite got lost in the mail to the 2011 reunion. Just use @ImChelseaGreen’s address. It’s the same thing.

