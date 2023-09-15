If Matt Cardona Returns to WWE He Wants to Beat Down John Cena

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Matt Cardona revisited old beef when asked about possibly reuniting with WWE (per Fightful). According to Cardona, his first goal after hypothetically signing with WWE would be getting payback with John Cena. You can find Cardona’s take on the situation and watch the complete interview below.

On his potential ambitions if a WWE return occurs: “I think John Cena is the man. I have nothing but respect and love for John. People ask me all the time, ‘Are you coming to WWE?’ I don’t know. But if I did, I’d want to lay out John Cena. Like you just said, it’s because of John Cena, I got pushed off the stage in a wheelchair. It’s because of John Cena I got kicked in the nuts at WrestleMania. So John Cena, if you’re watching this, I can see you. That’s all that matters. I can see him.”