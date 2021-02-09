Matt Cardona’s WWE Deal Was Set to Expire Shortly After Being Released

When Matt Cardona was released from WWE in April of last year, he only had a few months left on his contract anyway. Fightful Select spoke with Cardona, who confirmed that his WWE contract was set to expire in August of 2020.

When WWE cut him in April, his no-compact clause ended up running through mid-July. As a result, Cardona noted that WWE essentially only avoided paying him about a month of his original contract when they released him. As the site adds, several of those active wrestlers released in last April’s pandemic-related cuts were people who had wanted to be release or who had not yet signed new WWE contracts.

Cardona has been appearing on Impact Wrestling as of late, having worked the recent tapings, and previously showed up in AEW. He told Fightful Select earlier this month that he is not under contract with Impact and prefers not having a contract right now, as it gives him the freedom to do what he wants without being locked down.