Matt Cardona On Why He Views His WWE Run As His Developmental, Whether He’ll Ever Sign Another Exclusive Contract

In a recent interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Matt Cardona discussed whether he’ll ever sign an exclusive contract with another company, why he views his WWE run as his developmental, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Matt Cardona on whether he’ll ever sign an exclusive contract with another company: “I mean, never say never, but I’m having the time of my life right now, the time of my career. Before this, 2011, when I did the YouTube show back in the day, that was my favorite year of my career. But fuck, this year is No. 1 by far. I’m having the time of my life making some money and being my own boss. I love it. It’s the freedom – not only the creative freedom, but the freedom to make my own schedule and do what I wanna do. And it’s working. This wasn’t some master plan. I didn’t wake up on January 1 and say ‘in July, I’ll do this deathmatch.’ No. The always ready, it’s not just a hashtag or gimmick. It’s the way I live my life and career.”

On why he views his WWE run as his developmental: “WWE was my developmental. I don’t mean that as a shot. I’ve loved my time in WWE. I lived my dream. I made a lot of money there. The Intercontinental, Tag Team Title, US Title. I had WrestleMania moments. It was a dream come true. But it ended. So what am I gonna do about it? Am I gonna cry? Am I gonna fucking bitch on the internet? No, I use the tools that I learned from Vince and the whole company and I’m taking it to the independents. I’m fucking thriving. So in that sense, WWE was my developmental. That’s not a shot at the company. It created me, not only the wrestler, but the man I am today. I grew up in WWE. I was signed when I was 20 years old. Even in this year, I have grown as a man and as a performer. That’s why it’s been so fun. Because I’m like, I’m a very creative person and it’s been so much fun just going out there. I’m a big toy guy, right? I’m wrestling these new toys. I’m getting new toys to play with, except I’m getting to wrestle these new people in front of different audiences. Sometimes they love me, sometimes they hate me. It’s just been a blast.”

