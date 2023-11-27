wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Says WWE Survivor Series Lit A Fire Under Him
Matt Cardona was motivated by the events of WWE Survivor Series, noting that he has a fire lit under him. Saturday’s PPV saw the return of both Randy Orton and CM Punk to WWE TV, and Cardona took to Twitter to comment on the buzz around the show.
Cardona wrote:
“In my opinion, the buzz surrounding #SurvivorSeries is what makes pro wrestling like nothing else.
If you’re a wrestler in this business…at any level…whether you liked what happened or not…if last night didn’t light a fire under your ass, I don’t know what will.
MY ASS IS BURNING!!!
#AlwayzReady #StillHere #DeathmatchKing #IndyGod”
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 26, 2023
