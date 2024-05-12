Matt Cardona Thinks Younger Wrestlers Should Work Harder To Connect With Audiences

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Cardona spoke about the work he puts into connecting with audiences and how he thinks younger wrestlers should follow his lead. He says the fact that they don’t blows his mind. He said that Steph de Lander does the same, and is currently making more on merchandise than she’s paid to wrestle. However, he thinks wrestlers are more concerned with being over in the match, then “bitch and moan” about what they’re getting paid.

He said: “I get to these shows, I bring like a whole mall with me, and I set up and I’m there. Of course, it’s to make extra money but it’s to make a connection with the audience. Whether you want to be so nice to them, or you’re an a****** ‘heel,’ you can make a connection. I get to these shows, sometimes I’m the only person selling stuff beforehand. I’m like, ‘What are you guys doing?’ To them, it’s all about the moves. A lot of these independent wrestlers, they have to get noticed somehow. I’m not saying ‘Don’t do cool stuff.’ I’m not saying that at all, but why can’t you also make a connection with the audience, make some extra money, and then do these cool moves.“