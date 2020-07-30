wrestling / News
Matt Cordona’s In-Ring Debut, AEW World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
Matt Cordona will make his in-ring debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, while Jon Moxley will seperately defend the AEW World Title. AEW has announced the following matches and segments for next week’s episode:
* AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Daby Allin
* FTR, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Ten, & Five).
* Matt Cordona & Cody vs. The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)
* Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
* MJF gives an update after challenging Jon Moxley to a World Championship
Next week on #AEWDynamite – It's shaping up to be yet another PPV worthy card!
– @CodyRhodes & @TheMattCardona in tag team action
– Elite & FTR vs. Dark Order
– @IAmJericho & @orangecassidy debate
– @The_MJF update pic.twitter.com/PzqtRsSXza
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Doc Gallows On Why AJ Styles Wants Another Match With The Undertaker
- EC3 Says There Is A Good Chance We’ll See Him In Another Company’s Ring Soon, Describes His Interactions With Vince McMahon
- Nick Aldis Discusses If Another Match With Cody Rhodes Will Happen, Possibility of Working Relationship Between AEW & NWA
- The Miz Doesn’t Get CM Punk’s Heat With Him: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’