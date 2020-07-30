Matt Cordona’s In-Ring Debut, AEW World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

Matt Cordona will make his in-ring debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, while Jon Moxley will seperately defend the AEW World Title. AEW has announced the following matches and segments for next week’s episode:

* AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Daby Allin

* FTR, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Ten, & Five).

* Matt Cordona & Cody vs. The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

* Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

* MJF gives an update after challenging Jon Moxley to a World Championship