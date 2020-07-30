wrestling / News
The Former Zack Ryder Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite (Video)
Matt Cordona — the former Zack Ryder — has made his AEW debut, appearing on this week’s Dynamite. Cordona made his appearance on tonight’s episode, coming out to save Cody from a Dark Order attack. Two members of the stable came out to assault Cody after his successful TNT Championship defense against Warhorse and prepared to attack Arn Anderson when Cordona hit the ring and took both of them out.
Cordona is one of the many people who were released from WWE in April. You can see clips below from the segment:
.@TheMattCardona has come to the aid of @CodyRhodes.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/161tf859LM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020
Say hey to @TheMattCardona! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LX2fdCvC9w
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 30, 2020
