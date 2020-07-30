wrestling / News

The Former Zack Ryder Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite (Video)

July 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cordona Zack Ryder AEW Dynamite

Matt Cordona — the former Zack Ryder — has made his AEW debut, appearing on this week’s Dynamite. Cordona made his appearance on tonight’s episode, coming out to save Cody from a Dark Order attack. Two members of the stable came out to assault Cody after his successful TNT Championship defense against Warhorse and prepared to attack Arn Anderson when Cordona hit the ring and took both of them out.

Cordona is one of the many people who were released from WWE in April. You can see clips below from the segment:

