Matt Cross Is Proud Of Being In The First Official Match For All In

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Matt Cross spoke about his match with MJF at All In last year and said he’s proud to have been in the first official match for the event. Here are highlights:

On having the first match at All In: “I was really proud of it. We were in a position starting that show off that I think people overlooked a little bit. First matches are where you set the tone especially with a new product like that. Not to say that if we would have flopped, the concept would have flopped, but it was essentially the pilot for AEW. The pressure was on and I think we were put there because they believed in us and I’d like to think that we delivered. My buddy was in the back with me – and I probably shouldn’t even admit this – but I was like, ‘We have to fight dude! We have to real-life fight right now.’ And my buddy was like, ‘Can we not?’ I had that much energy where either you and I fight or I’m going to the parking lot and just punching people. It was just this unworldly adrenaline rush. I don’t even drink and I was like, ‘Let’s go get in a bar fight right now because I can take on a hundred dudes.’ It was the most psyched I’ve ever been and that’s why we do this. It was such a pure moment and I loved every part of it.”

On what fans can expect from him and pro wrestling: “I think for them and me it’s the same thing and it’s about opportunity. What a great time to be a wrestling fan and things haven’t been like this for 20 years. We’ve been sold false alternatives and it ends up being WWE-lite. The stigma is being removed and we’re allowed to like wrestling. It’s a great time for them to be involved and bring new fans along. I’m like 20 years in and I feel like I’m getting warmed up. I know that all of my best matches and biggest feuds are coming. My biggest fans who are gonna buy my socks and wristbands, they don’t even know I exist. They’ve never even seen me and that’s what pushes me forward. The people that are going to sustain me for years to come don’t even know that I exist yet. I’m doing what I love for a living, and it hurts really bad, but it’s awesome.”