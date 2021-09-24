Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman Official For MLW Fightland

The fourth quarterfinal in the Opera Cup is set. Major League Wrestling has announced that Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross has been added to MLW Fightland at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on October 2. This joins the other quarterfinal matches in Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty, TJP vs. Alex Shelley and Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards. Here’s a press release:

MLW today announced Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup opening round bout for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

Matt Cross has demanded opportunities in MLW and matchmaker Cesar Duran has granted him his wish with the international competitor officially set to compete in the 2021 Opera Cup. However, the Cleveland hybrid wrestler will be tasked with overcoming the momentum of the “Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman.

Tankman, who rumbled up the rankings in 2020-21, with an impressive half year winning streak looks to crush the competition and make history in his first outing in the Opera Cup. A major player in the making, Tankman has been training in his Indianapolis fight camp for the grueling grappling tournament as he readies to make history.

Will Cross unleash havoc on Tankman? Will Tankman’s explosive power and uncanny agility rule the ring?

Find out at FIGHTLAND on October 2nd in Philadelphia.