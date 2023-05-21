Matt Hardy on What Happened When His Twitter Was Hacked

– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed his Twitter account being hacked a short while ago. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hardy on his account getting hacked: “This guy was able to get into my account and I’m telling my wife this, and she’s like, ‘Holy f***, let me do this. Let me try and help you out.’ So now she’s in the midst of a battle against this hacker… she’s like battling the hacker back and forth and her band Korn is playing, and I felt so bad for her.”

On how it put a damper on their concert experience: “We enjoyed the day overall, but it really did put a big damper on the concert, this hacker doing this thing.”