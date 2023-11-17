Matt Hardy Would Guess That Adam Cole Is AEW’s Devil If He Had To

Matt Hardy isn’t sure who The Devil in AEW is, but if he had to guess he would say Adam Cole. Someone in MJF’s Devil mask has been terrorizing the AEW World Champion’s allies and enemies in the leadup to Full Gear, and Hardy weighed in on the possibility that it is the injured Cole on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On who The Devil might be: “If I had to guess, [Adam Cole] would be my guess as well. I genuinely don’t [know]. I mean, that’s just like, from basic storytelling and just — from basic storytelling and which direction they would go, so yeah, I have no idea.”

On why Cole makes the most sense: “[Adam Cole & MJF] bonded and their chemistry was so strong as they were doing that odd bedfellows tag team deal. They win the [ROH World Tag Team Championship] and they are best friends. They get through that World Title match, MJF retains. So, it’s really interesting. They have a very intriguing dichotomy. Adam, I feel, makes the most sense in the big scheme of things. Could it be The Kingdom [under the masks]? Could be those guys tied into it? Possibly, like in a faction, you have the Undisputed Kingdom ERA or whatever supergroup, which I don’t know, that doesn’t necessarily seem like it would fit perfectly in because I feel like everybody in that group needs to have some sort of personal issue with Max, and they’re not as strongly bonded or tied with Max. I do think it would be, most likely, Adam Cole would be my guess. I’m just not sure who the guys are going to be. I’m really curious of the direction that AEW goes with this.”