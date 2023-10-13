Matt Hardy On Adam Copeland Jumping Into Christian Cage Feud, Ricky Starks’ Potential

Matt Hardy isn’t surprised that AEW went straight into an Adam Copeland & Christian Cage feud, saying that it had to be addressed immediately. Hardy weighed in on the topic on his latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and also talked about Ricky Starks’ star potential and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful and Wrestling Inc:

On if he was surprised AEW went right into Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage: “I think you have to address it, right from the jump. I feel like if Adam Copeland shows up and he goes into a program with someone else, it’s weird that he doesn’t his best friend and longtime tag team partner, Christian. I think you have to do it from the jump.”

On Ricky Starks: “I like Ricky. I think Ricky has a ton of potential. I like seeing him utilized in a nice spot like this, highlighted as a champion, and getting that win over FTR. So I dig it, and I think Ricky is going to be a very important building block for AEW going forward in the future.”

On Starks & Big Bill winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships: “I was very surprised when I first heard the news [of the title change]. [I was] very happy for [Big Bill].”